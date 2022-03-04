Covid: Last rules could be scrapped in Wales and another life-saving drug
Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic this Friday morning.
1. Remaining rules in Wales could be scrapped
The last few remaining restrictions could be scrapped in Wales as the government prepares to publish its living safely with coronavirus plan. This change could come into force on 28 March, making Wales the last UK nation to lift its final rules. It has already announced it will gradually end free mass testing, beginning at the end of the month.
2. Life-saving drug identified
Another life-saving drug - an anti-inflammatory normally used to treat rheumatoid arthritis - has been found to help people who have Covid. Trials suggest baricitinib can cut the risk of death by about a fifth in patients needing hospital care. Read more here.
3. Plea to keep rapid Covid tests free
Lateral flow tests should remain free for all in Wales before being phased out throughout the year, leading business group CBI Wales says. While it acknowledges free "cannot continue forever", they should remain this way for now as "economic and social benefits far outweigh the costs". Free testing ends in England from 1 April but Scotland aims to continue with some level of it. An announcement is expected from the Welsh government later.
4. Firm's furlough repayment under scrutiny
Like many businesses during the pandemic, the owners of betting shops in the UK branded Ladbrokes or Coral claimed furlough. Entain, which made £393m in pre-tax profit in 2021 - up 125% on the year before, will be paying some of that back. It's repaying £44m but is keeping £57.5m. Carolyn Harris MP says it's "absolutely shameful" the gaming giant wasn't repaying it all.
5. Thanking NHS 'angels' for their support
Hayden and Catherynn Dunstan contracted Covid last year and needed intensive care. They were treated at separate hospitals and when Hayden, 48, came out of a month-long coma he was told his 51-year-old wife had died. He's praised the NHS "angels" who have supported him, and says staff made a memory box for him and their two sons. Read more here.
