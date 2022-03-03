Covid: Temporary courts to close and Western Australia's borders reopen

Memory loss, fatigue and trouble concentrating can be symptoms of having had coronavirus. But scientists think people who haven't had Covid are also suffering increased tiredness, impaired decision-making and a lack of focus - a phenomenon referred to by scientists as "pandemic brain". "Uncertainty influences the biology of our brains - and generally we can cope with a certain amount - but the longer we have it, generally the worse it is for our brain," says behavioural neuroscientist Dr Emma Yhnell. Read more here.