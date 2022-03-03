Covid: Temporary courts to close and Western Australia's borders reopen
- Published
Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic this Thursday morning.
1. Nightingale Court closures
Some of the temporary courts set up to help clear the backlog of cases made worse by the pandemic are to close. Eleven Nightingale Courts, which opened in hotels and conference suites where social distancing was possible, will shut down within weeks but 12 will stay open for another year in England and Wales. They will focus on reducing waiting times for criminal trials.
2. Western Australia reopens borders
Western Australia has reopened its borders to international visitors - and other Australians - for the first time in nearly two years. Dubbed a "hermit kingdom" for its hard line policy to stop the spread of coronavirus, the state is the last to lift the travel ban. More than 8,000 people are expected to arrive in Western Australia today.
3. 'Pandemic brain'
Memory loss, fatigue and trouble concentrating can be symptoms of having had coronavirus. But scientists think people who haven't had Covid are also suffering increased tiredness, impaired decision-making and a lack of focus - a phenomenon referred to by scientists as "pandemic brain". "Uncertainty influences the biology of our brains - and generally we can cope with a certain amount - but the longer we have it, generally the worse it is for our brain," says behavioural neuroscientist Dr Emma Yhnell. Read more here.
4. Your questions answered
What will be the impact of ending lateral flow tests? Why are some people being offered another booster? And how does the UK's Covid landscape compare to last year? Dr Chris Smith has answered your questions. Watch to find out more.
5. Covid cleanliness celebrated
Instead of mopping the floor clean, cleaners at Lancaster University covered their mops in paint and gave a large canvas a good scrub. It was the idea of artist José Garcia Oliva who wanted to celebrate the work of cleaners. He says they were an inspiration to him during the pandemic. Once finished, and dried, the artwork will go on permanent display in the university's library.
And don't forget...
Are you eligible for another Covid jab in the spring? Find out here, if you're unsure about the answer.
You can find more information, advice and guides on our coronavirus page.
