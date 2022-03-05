Russia oligarchs: The mega-rich men facing global sanctions

His progress was made through ruthlessly pushing aside opponents - his nickname in the Russian press is Darth Vader. A leaked US embassy cable from 2008 described him as "so shadowy that it was joked he may not actually exist but rather was a sort of urban myth, a bogeyman, invented by the Kremlin to instil fear". The US imposed sanctions on him in 2014, which he called "totally unjustified and illegal". The announced new sanctions against him on 24 February.