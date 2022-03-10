Covid: Anti-fraud effort criticised, and contact-tracing 'sex voicemail'

Children have been helping to create the air purifiers being used to prevent the spread of coronavirus in classrooms. Carmarthenshire doctor Dr Rhys Thomas teamed up with colleagues in the US to create a simple but powerful device that can remove virus particles from the air. And Ysgol Gymraeg Ffwrnes Llanelli decided to buy materials - a fan, filter card and tape - for the DIY machines, rather than shelling out on pre-made purifiers. Several schools in the county are now using them. "I have been amazed by the excitement and enthusiasm of the children who want to learn how to keep each other safe by cleaning the air and go build the machines themselves," says Dr Thomas.