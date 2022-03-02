Ukraine war: Prince Charles praises people's bravery amid Russian aggression
By Malu Cursino
BBC News
- Published
Prince Charles has said he was deeply moved by the extraordinary bravery, generosity and fortitude of Ukrainians.
The Duke and Duchess of Cornwall paid a visit to the Ukrainian Catholic Cathedral in London on Ash Wednesday to show their solidarity.
Cathedral staff said Ukrainian men had been there to ask for blessings before travelling back to join the fight against Russia.
Russia has been attacking key cities on Wednesday as its invasion intensified.
The prince said: "My wife and I have been deeply moved by everything we've heard today during our visit and above all by the extraordinary bravery, generosity and fortitude of the Ukrainian community in the face of such truly terrible aggression."
Prince Charles had brought along representatives from five humanitarian organisations he is connected with to offer practical support.
Prince Charles and Camilla were joined by the Ukrainian ambassador Vadym Prystaiko, and his wife Inna.
Mr Prystaiko earlier received a standing ovation from MPs in the House of Commons when he watched Prime Minister's Questions from the gallery.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson visited the cathedral on Sunday. During his visit, he said while people in Ukraine "are subject to a barbaric and unprovoked attack, we in the UK cannot shut our eyes".
Prince Charles has described Russia's invasion of Ukraine as a "brutal aggression".
The Duke and Duchess of Cornwall visited Southend-on-Sea on Tuesday to celebrate its new city status. The Essex resort became England's 52nd city, an honour bestowed by the Queen following the fatal stabbing of its MP Sir David Amess in October.
Prince Charles compared the current conflict in Ukraine to what happened to Sir David.
He said the late MP stood for democracy and freedom.
He added: "We are seeing those same values under attack today in Ukraine in the most unconscionable way".
Prince Charles has been unusually blunt and outspoken in his attacks on the invasion of Ukraine.
He made an impromptu speech in a visit to the Ukrainian Catholic Cathedral in London, condemning the "truly terrible aggression".
It follows another speech on Tuesday where he strayed beyond any diplomatic soft-soaping, warning directly of the "brutal" attack on freedom and democracy in Ukraine.
The visit to the cathedral was another show of support for the Ukrainian community and Prince Charles said he was "deeply moved".
Prince Charles and Camilla spoke to the BBC journalist Olga Malchevska who had been reporting live on the war when she had seen the bomb damage to her own family home in Kyiv.
He asked if she was able to keep in touch with her family and, with a choir singing, the prince seemed to recommend the power of prayer.
Other members of the Royal Family have also expressed their solidarity with those stranded in the conflict. On Saturday, Prince William and Kate Middleton said in a tweet they stood with the president and all of Ukraine's people as they bravely fought for a more optimistic future during this moment of conflict.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have also shown their solidarity towards Ukrainian people.
Russian forces are bombing city centres and closing in on Ukraine's capital, Kyiv.
The United Nations has said since Russia launched its invasion last Thursday, more than 800,000 people have now fled Ukraine to neighbouring countries.