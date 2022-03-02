Ukraine: Putin has already carried out war crimes - Boris Johnson
Boris Johnson has accused Russian President Vladimir Putin of committing war crimes in Ukraine.
At Prime Minister's Questions, he said bombing innocent civilians "already fully qualifies as a war crime".
He was responding to the Scottish National Party's Sir Ian Blackford, who called for Mr Putin to be prosecuted.
Ukraine's president Volodymyr Zelensky has already accused Russia of war crimes after air strikes on the country's second city, Kharkiv.
On Tuesday, the prime minister described the tactics used by the Russian military under orders from Mr Putin as "barbaric and indiscriminate".
"With every passing hour the world is witnessing the horrors of Putin's war in Ukraine," the SNP's Westminster leader Mr Blackford. He called for Mr Putin to be prosecuted for the "full range" of war crime charges available.
Mr Johnson replied: "What we have seen already from Vladimir Putin's regime in the use of the munitions that they have already been dropping on innocent civilians, in my view, already fully qualifies as a war crime and I know that the ICC prosecutor is already investigating, and I am sure the whole House will support that."
On Monday, the office of the prosecutor of the International Criminal Court said it would seek court approval to open an investigation into alleged war crimes in Ukraine.