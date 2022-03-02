Covid: Compulsory jabs scrapped, and the rise in eating disorders
Here are four things you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic this Wednesday morning.
1. Compulsory jabs scrapped
Compulsory Covid jabs for care workers are being scrapped in England. The policy was introduced last year but immunity levels, and the Omicron variant causing less severe illness means the mandatory requirement will end on 15 March. The change is expected to spark outrage from those who have had to quit their jobs. Read more here.
2. Rise in eating disorders
Cara Neary was 16 when the was diagnosed with anorexia. She's one of a number of young people being diagnosed with an eating disorder. Those numbers are increasing with two regional adolescent psychiatric units in Scotland reporting a combined rise in admissions - from 26 in 2019 to 68 in 2020. Although the full data during the pandemic isn't available, the Royal College of Psychiatrists has warned there had been "a huge increase in the demand and need for eating disorder services" across Scotland over this period.
3. Child vaccine rate concerns
Only 250 out of 5,300 children aged between five and 11, who are classed as vulnerable or living with a vulnerable person, have been vaccinated against coronavirus in Wiltshire, Swindon and Bath. Those low numbers have prompted concerns from doctors. Find out more here.
4. Queen returns to work
After testing positive for coronavirus and suffering from mild symptoms, the Queen has made a return to official engagements. The monarch, 95, is back at work after some false starts last week, and has already carried out two virtual engagements with the ambassadors of Andorra and Chad.
