London Tube strike: All lines down after workers walk out
- Published
All London Underground lines are suspended after thousands of workers began strike action.
About 10,000 workers from the Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) union walked-out at midnight in a dispute over jobs losses and pensions.
Last-ditch talks to avert the strikes broke up after only 20 minutes.
TfL Rail, the Docklands Light Railway and tram services are operating normally. London Overground is running a reduced service.
As of 08.00 BST some sections of the District and Central lines were operating a regular service, but were suspended on the rest of the line.
Louise Claire, a teacher working in Lambeth, said she hadn't been "too badly" affected by today's strike.
"I got into London earlier so that I could get the bus from Vauxhall to Brixton. I'll leave work earlier today too."
Because of the tube strike people are fighting each other to get on buses pic.twitter.com/Ry6cZddaHc— Neil Lawrence (@neilodor) March 1, 2022
Alexis George, who is a wheelchair user, said the strike had caused a "really inconvenient" queue for taxis.
She said: "There are normally no people in the queue, lots of taxis and I usually get to work within 20 minutes.
"Today I'm going to be late. This is the only mode of transport to get to work and I don't usually use the Tube because there is no step-free access at Charing Cross."
Transport for London's (TfL's) chief operating officer, Andy Lord said: "I apologise to customers for this and understand they will be frustrated by this strike action, but urge them not to take it out on those who are trying to help.
"We haven't proposed any changes to pensions or terms and conditions, and nobody has or will lose their jobs because of the proposals we have set out, so this action is completely unnecessary."
The RMT union has declared a second strike will take place on Thursday, unless a deal can be reached.
Businesses reliant on commuter footfall have also been affected.
James Keeper a barista at Blues And Royals coffee company on Embankment said the "the streets are empty".
"We rely on the station being open.
"What's affected us as well, is not only the station being closed, but they've shut the gates preventing people from walking through which pushes people away from us," he said.
Analysis
By BBC London transport correspondent Tom Edwards
This is the big one and the big issue in these strikes is the potential threat over pensions which the unions regard as sacrosanct and untouchable.
There's also anger that 600 posts are being closed. As part of the financial support agreed between TfL and the Department for Transport (DfT), the mayor agreed to look at TfL's pension scheme.
In 2021, TfL paid £375m into the pension. Some in government regard it as being too costly and too generous.
An independent review is currently being carried out but there are no proposals at the moment on what to do with it.
However, even proposed changes to the pension scheme cause fury from the transport unions.
The RMT regards the pension as a key part of the benefits of working at TfL and the unions says any change will be met with strike action.
The most recent financial deal from government talks about the mayor moving the pension scheme to a more "sustainable financial position" so it is very difficult to see how this can be resolved.
And more industrial action seems very likely.
RMT general secretary Mick Lynch said: "Sadiq Khan knows that this raid on our members' pensions and conditions is unfair and would lead to industrial action because he's said it himself.
"Yet only last week we find out that the mayor has agreed to submit proposals to the government that will result in attacks on those pensions.
"The mayor can solve this dispute by agreeing to talks that meet the concerns of his own workforce.
"For the good of his workers and London's recovery, Sadiq needs to stand firm against the government, stop the pensions raid and end the job massacre."
Some services into London are affected this morning despite not being directly affected by the RMT's walkout.
The strikes have closed five London stations on Great Northern's Northern City Line, from Drayton Park to Moorgate, because some are operated by London Underground staff.
Rail fares have also risen this morning to its highest level in nine years.
Across the country, not just in London, regulated fares in England and Wales will rise by up to 3.8%.
They cover around half of fares and include season tickets on most commuter routes.
Follow BBC London on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to hellobbclondon@bbc.co.uk