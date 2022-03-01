Covid: Report details NI PPE shortages and train honours pandemic heroes

There is "clear evidence" of personal protective equipment (PPE) shortages across the health sector during the pandemic, with supplies "very low" until June 2020, Northern Ireland's Audit Office says. Supplies only increased after "extensive lobbying" and with increased Covid cases in care homes, according to the Royal College of Nursing and Independent Healthcare Providers. Northern Ireland's Department of Health says more than 2,000 potential leads were investigated, with more than 600 million items ordered from 45 new suppliers in 16 months.