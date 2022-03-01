Covid: Report details NI PPE shortages and train honours pandemic heroes
- Published
Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic this Tuesday morning.
1. Report sets out early NI shortages of protective kit
There is "clear evidence" of personal protective equipment (PPE) shortages across the health sector during the pandemic, with supplies "very low" until June 2020, Northern Ireland's Audit Office says. Supplies only increased after "extensive lobbying" and with increased Covid cases in care homes, according to the Royal College of Nursing and Independent Healthcare Providers. Northern Ireland's Department of Health says more than 2,000 potential leads were investigated, with more than 600 million items ordered from 45 new suppliers in 16 months.
2. Metro mask-wearing rule 'scrapped soon'
A requirement to wear face masks on the Tyne and Wear Metro rail network will be scrapped "in the very near future" but the condition will be removed "cautiously and step by step" to ensure staff safety, operator Nexus says. The number of passengers wearing them has dropped from 95% when Omicron first emerged to an estimated 38%. While face coverings were once compulsory, England's remaining Covid restrictions were removed last week.
3. Has the pandemic changed local democracy for ever?
"Jackie Weaver, you have no authority here!" It's a line from a council meeting that went down in pandemic folklore. But should local authorities continue to allow people to access meetings online - even if it costs tens of thousands of pounds? We hear the pros and cons.
4. Ancient football match returns
A centuries-old Shrove Tuesday and Ash Wednesday tradition returns in the Derbyshire town of Ashbourne, having been cancelled last year because of coronavirus. The last Royal Shrovetide Football match, involving thousands of players competing to move a ball to opposite ends of the town, took place just before the pandemic took hold, in 2020. Organisers want this year's participants to ensure they have a negative lateral flow test beforehand.
5. Train named after pandemic heroes
Two heroes of the pandemic have had a Great Western Railway train named after them, having been named BBC local radio Make A Difference Superstars. Iain Bugler, who helped deliver more than 2,500 meals in the early days of lockdown, received the award posthumously after dying with cancer in 2020. Sarah Williams-Martin was nominated for inspiring thousands of people to volunteer in making up gift bags, writing Easter cards and delivering medicines.
