Ukraine help: What can people in the UK do?
By Sophie Gallagher
BBC News
- Published
With warnings about an unfolding humanitarian crisis following Russia's invasion of Ukraine - many people in the UK are searching to find out how they can help or offer assistance. So what are some of the ways they can do so?
Donations
UK Defence Secretary Ben Wallace said donating money through the Ukrainian Embassy in the UK, to be spent on weaponry and aid, was one way of helping.
The embassy has set up a special fund called With Ukraine for people to send funds via PayPal or bank transfers.
Several charities and organisations are collecting donations from people in the UK with many setting up fundraisers on their own websites and third party platforms.
Other fundraisers include the British Red Cross, which is working with the Ukrainian Red Cross Society to fund food, water, first aid, medicines, warm clothes, and shelter.
Unicef, the UN's children's charity, is accepting donations to help ensure child health and protection services are sustained and families have clean water and food.
The UNHCR refugee agency is collecting monetary donations for humanitarian assistance, emergency shelter and relief items like blankets. It will also fund psychological support for refugees.
The Association of Ukrainians in Great Britain, the largest representative body for Ukrainians in the UK, has raised nearly £850,000 on a GoFundMe page, which it said would fund immediate emergency and ongoing needs such as medicine and hygiene packs.
As well as large organisations, individuals with connections to Ukraine are collecting money independently.
One Ukrainian, Inna Schorr, who lives in London, has raised thousands of pounds with her friend Nina Weinstein in just three days.
Ms Schorr told the BBC many of her family and friends are still in Ukraine and her husband has travelled to Poland to help. The family were originally asking for private donations before realising a crowdfunding page would be more effective.
As a mother, Ms Schorr says she felt inspired to help the mothers and children by collecting money for activities or support in the refugee camps. "It is as a support from mums to mums," she says.
With all financial contributions online, it is worth making sure you know where your money is going first - double check the organisation is real and is being shared by a trustworthy source.
Clothing and bedding
As well as financial donations, grassroot groups are collecting items to be taken to the frontline, including clothing, bedding, and sanitary items:
- A family in Staffordshire who launched an appeal for essential items have also told the BBC they have been "inundated" and "overwhelmed" by the response
- In Northern Ireland, a group of Polish people have organised a collection point at a Belfast warehouse for supplies
- The Women of Newport community group in Wales has been accepting donations for refugees, asking people to only bring brand new toiletries and clothes or shoes that in good condition.
And Anna Reid, a former Ukraine correspondent for The Economist, said that cash might be more useful for buying items in Poland.
People intending to make a donation with any community group are advised to check which items are most needed and if they are still accepting donations.
Other ways to support
Some UK businesses have offered support like chef Damian Wawrzyniak, who wrote on Twitter that he would pay for work visas and flights of two Ukrainian chefs looking for work in Britain.
Mr Wawrzyniak also said he could help with accommodation.
Currently temporary visa concessions for the family members of British nationals have been introduced.
Labour has said the failure to further relax visa restrictions is "immoral".
The Refugee Council tells the BBC that people living in the UK can help by volunteering with its organisation to support refugees and people seeking asylum and by supporting its call on the government to "create more safe routes".
The UNHCR, meanwhile, is also calling on the government to automatically extend the visas of all Ukrainians with limited leave to remain in the UK.
