Covid: Scotland's rules ease and report describes care staff 'trauma'

When Covid hit, restaurants closed - some temporarily, others permanently. This led to some chefs reinventing their careers on TikTok. Thara Moise says she had to make sure she was "going to 'blow up' on social media" when she decided to be her own boss after being furloughed from her job leading a busy kitchen. She started to upload videos of her cooking and recipes to TikTok and it took from from there. Read more.