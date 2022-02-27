Ukraine conflict: Liz Truss backs people from UK who want to fight
Liz Truss says she supports individuals from the UK who might want to go to Ukraine to join an international force to fight.
The foreign secretary said it was up to people to "make their own decision" but argued it was a battle "for democracy".
"The people of Ukraine are fighting for freedom and democracy... that's what President Putin is challenging."
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky has urged foreign nationals "to join the defence of security in Europe".
Earlier on Sunday, he said Ukraine is setting up an "international" legion of volunteers for foreigners wishing to join the Ukrainian army in its fight against Russian forces.
"This is not just Russia's invasion of Ukraine, this is the beginning of a war against Europe. Against European unity," Mr Zelensky was quoted as saying on his official website.
"Everyone who wants to join the defence of security in Europe and the world may come and stand shoulder to shoulder with Ukrainians against the invaders of the 21st Century."
The UK government has stressed that British troops will not be sent to fight on the ground. Defence Secretary Ben Wallace said Ukraine would instead be supported to "fight every street with every piece of equipment we can get to them"
Ukrainian forces are currently battling Russian troops on the streets of Ukraine's second city Kharkiv, according to local officials.
Regional governor Oleh Sinegubov said light vehicles had entered the city, as he urged its 1.4 million residents to stay indoors.
Speaking earlier to the BBC, Ukraine's ambassador to the UK Vadym Prystaiko said an "overwhelming" number of foreign nationals were "demanding to be allowed to fight" for Ukraine - as the Russian invasion reaches its fourth day.
Ukraine has said it will arm all volunteers.
Asked about the issue on BBC One's Sunday Morning programme, Ms Truss said: "Absolutely, if people want to support that struggle, I would support them in doing that."
She said the UK government was "doing all it can" to support Ukraine with defensive weapons on the ground and with "far more severe sanctions" against Russia, to stop Putin from funding his "war machine".
"We are seeing a huge united effort, across the G7, across our allies, to challenge Vladimir Putin," she said. "Because this is Putin's war. This is pre-fabricated, pre-ordained aggression to try and subvert a sovereign democracy.
"We simply cannot allow him to succeed."