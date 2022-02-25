Ukraine conflict: UK to impose sanctions on Russia's President Putin
By Alex Therrien
BBC News
- Published
The UK will introduce sanctions against Russia's President Vladimir Putin and Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov "imminently", Boris Johnson has said.
While the prime minister did not say how they would be targeted, the EU is understood to be imposing an asset freeze on the pair.
The announcement comes a day after Russia invaded Ukraine, with tanks since entering the capital Kyiv.
Mr Johnson said the world must ensure Mr Putin's "act of aggression" fails.
'Maximum pain'
Russia's invasion of Ukraine has provoked international condemnation from countries in the West and retaliatory sanctions.
Speaking to members of the Nato military alliance, Mr Johnson said a "catastrophe was engulfing Ukraine" and Mr Putin was engaging in a mission to "overturn the post-Cold War order".
The prime minister warned allies the Russian president's ambitions might not stop at Ukraine and that this was a Euro-Atlantic crisis with global consequences.
Mr Johnson said the UK stood ready for any request from Nato to go further with military support, adding there could be no normalisation of relations with Russia after this act.
He added it was "vital" the alliance was strengthened now.
The prime minister also urged leaders to take "immediate action" on removing Russia from the Swift international banking system to "inflict maximum pain on President Putin and his regime" - a measure some allies have so far resisted.
The UK government did not say what measures would be imposed against Mr Putin and Mr Lavrov.
On Thursday, Britain announced measures to target Russian banks, businesses and oligarchs.
Meanwhile, the EU has also confirmed sanctions are being applied to Mr Putin and Mr Lavrov.
The BBC understands they will be subject to an asset freeze but not a travel ban, though it is not known what assets would be affected.
EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said the pair joined Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko and Syrian President Bashar al-Assad in being the only world leaders to be sanctioned by the EU.
Russia attacks Ukraine: More coverage
- LIVE: Latest updates from on the ground
- THE BASICS: Why is Putin invading Ukraine?
- FROM KYIV: BBC Ukraine editor: There is no safe place any more
- FROM MOSCOW: Shock and support in Russian capital
- IN MAPS: How Russia carried out the invasion
Earlier, the Belarussian ambassador to the UK, Maxim Yermalovich, was summoned to the Foreign Office over his country's role in the invasion.
Minister for Europe and North America James Cleverly made clear Belarus had "aided and abetted" Russia's "reckless aggression", the Foreign Office said.
The UK has already said sanctions will be applied to Belarus, a long-term ally of Russia.
Also on Friday Mr Johnson spoke to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, pledging more support in coming days.
Mr Zelensky said Ukraine "needs the support of partners more than ever" and called for stronger sanctions.
Nato - the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation - is a military alliance originally formed in 1949 by 12 countries, including the US, Canada, the UK and France.
Members agree to come to one another's aid in the event of an armed attack against any member state. Ukraine is not in Nato but wants to join the alliance.
Russia had sought assurances this would never be allowed to happen.
- JUST HOW 'PUNK' IS BREWDOG? Looking for the truth behind claims of a toxic working culture
- BUILT ON FAKERY: How did people from all over the word get entangled in the nets of 'Job Fishing'?'