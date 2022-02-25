Ukrainians in the UK: 'My dad refused safety, he will protect the land' By Adam Durbin & Hamzah Abbas

BBC News Published 20 minutes ago

For the UK's Ukrainian community, the Russian invasion has had a devastating impact on their family and friends back home.

The BBC has spoken to some about their fears for loved ones' safety, concerns over the country's future and anger at the West's response.

'My dad refused to go to safety, he will protect the land'

Mariia Bondarenko said her brother was a "lawyer yesterday, but he's now in the army" to protect Kyiv.

She returned to the UK from the Ukrainian capital last week with her three-year-old son and 14-year-old daughter, after being forced to leave behind family and friends to ensure she and the children could be reunited with her husband Gary.

Image source, Mariia Bondarenko Image caption, Mariia Bondarenko says her father, who is ex-army, refused to go to safety but will fight instead

Mariia said: "My little one is crying, it's difficult to describe it to the kids. Imagine being 14 years old and having to phone home to check if your friends the same age are still alive."

She and her children had returned to Ukraine in June 2020, after originally moving to the UK in 2017.

"There's a big fight in Kyiv, and my relatives are now in the army. My brother was a lawyer yesterday, but he's now in the army to protect Kyiv."

She also expressed concern for her mum, who has been writing to Mariia regularly to reassure her she is safe taking shelter underground.

"But she's alone and she's 75. My dad refused to go to safety, he is ex-army and said he will protect the land."

Russia attacks Ukraine: More coverage

'We don't know his whereabouts, or if he's alive'

Image source, Irena Rapiy Image caption, Irena Rapiy said she was doing what she could to help her community in the face of the invasion

Irena Rapiy said her cousin, who is in the military, was captured on Wednesday and the family do not know where he is, or even if he's alive.

She said her aunt is beginning to worry they should surrender to Russia over her concern for her son.

Irena, who has lived in the UK for 20 years, said it was a "changing situation, every minute" and many relatives had been directly affected.

"My other cousin has started volunteering in the military and so far, no-one has said they're leaving the country, which I'm very proud of."

She offered to pay for her parents' travel to the UK for safety, but they refused after her dad said he wanted to stay and help protect their home.

Despite her distance from Ukraine, Irena said she has taken an active part in helping the community.

"When I do something for Ukraine, I feel empowered. At least when all this ends, I know I'll have done everything in my power."

'Ukraine has become the sacrificial lamb'

Vlodko Pawluk said he has found it difficult to contact his friends and family back in Ukraine, but for him this was not a priority.

"It's now about what should be done as a country," he said. "Ukraine are putting up a strong fight.

"I'm feeling a lot of emotions. I'm angry with the West, as Ukraine has become the sacrificial lamb."

Image source, Vlodko Pawluk Image caption, Vlodko Pawluk expressed anger at the West's response to the invasion

Vlodko went to the protests in Westminster on Wednesday, which he said filled him with a sense of wistfulness.

"I saw families on days out, living normal days. That's all we want in Ukraine, to live normally," he explained.

"For us, it's never been about Nato and the EU. As far as I'm concerned, organisations like the UN don't work. How can you have a member of your security council that invades another country?"

'Since the invasion, the mood has changed'

Alina Skuba, who lives in Cambridge, said her home has transformed overnight from a "vibrant" nation with welcoming people, to a "deserted place with fear, with bombs".

Speaking with BBC Radio 5 Live's Nicky Campbell, she said: "You can no longer do normal things, it's chaos all around with queues to petrol stations and cash machines, it's horrific."

Image source, Alina Skuba Image caption, Alina Skuba (R) with her brother and mother

In the build up to the Russian attack, she explains people at home were expecting fighting in the east of the country, but fundamentally everyone believed everything would be fine.

Alina said: "Since the invasion, the mood changed and you can feel it."

She explains when she talks to family and friends now she can hear panic in their voices and they are all at a "complete loss at what to do next".

"Because we don't know what's going to happen next, so it's very terrifying for all of them," Alina adds.

"Everyone was trying to keep optimistic and say it's all going to be fine and 'surely they can't do that', so no-one wanted to be prepared for it."

'Eventually the food and water will run out'

Alina Mykhno, who lives in Glasgow, explains some of her friends' houses have been hit by Russian missiles, leaving them among the thousands of people taking shelter underground in metro stations.

Her parents, who live in the Chernihev region, near Kyiv, have also had to take refuge in bomb shelters and Alina said she was worried they might be trapped for some time.

Image source, Irina Rapiy Image caption, Alina Mykhno (R) said her parents are among the thousands who have been forced to seek shelter underground

She said: "There will eventually come a point where food and water run out if they're living underground for a prolonged period.

"I can support them emotionally and financially, but I live far away. There's not a lot I can do.

"This is not just a story for Ukraine, it's something that the whole world needs to know. The world needs to listen to Ukraine."