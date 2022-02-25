Covid: Millions of vaccine doses destroyed, and concerns over incorrect test results
- Published
Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic this Friday morning. We'll have another update for you this evening.
1. Millions of vaccine doses destroyed
About 4.7 million Covid vaccine doses - 4% of the total - ended up being wasted in England by the end of October 2021, according to public-spending watchdog the National Audit Office. Approximately 1.9 million AstraZeneca doses expired after experts recommended under-40s be given the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines, to avoid a rare link to blood clots. However, the report says wastage was far lower than the projected 20%, with handling, storage and expiry dates proving less problematic than expected.
2. 'Chaotic' youth job scheme failing to deliver, MPs say
A £1.9bn scheme launched during the pandemic to help young people into work is helping far fewer than hoped, a committee of MPs warns. Early delivery of the Kickstart scheme was "chaotic", according to the Public Accounts Committee. The government says the policy has helped 130,000 16-to-24-year-olds into work, although forecasts have been revised to suggest it will eventually have supported 168,000 people - rather than the intended 250,000.
3. Up to 200 people may have wrong test result - health trust
An investigation is under way at Northern Ireland's Southern Health Trust, amid concerns 193 people may have been given an inaccurate Covid test result. The trust says the issue may be linked to a bottle of solution used in laboratory testing of swabs taken between the 11-16 February. It is contacting those who are affected, reprocessing their swabs and will offer a retest.
4. How we already understand long-term vaccine safety
"We don't know the long-term side effects of Covid vaccines..." It's a claim that's still commonly shared online. But, as our health and misinformation reporter Rachel Schraer reports, a year is actually considered "long term" when it comes to vaccine safety. Here's why.
5. The teacher helping children make sense of the pandemic
Face coverings, social distancing, home-schooling, vaccinations... tricky topics for parents, given they are things we would never have had to talk to children about until two years ago. Primary school teacher Banji Alexander has written a children's book to help young people understand the everyday effects of Covid-19 on society.
