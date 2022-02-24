Ukraine conflict: UK sanctions target Russia banks and oligarchs
Major Russian banks will be excluded from the UK financial system and oligarchs have been targeted in new sanctions announced by Boris Johnson.
The prime minister told the House of Commons they were "the largest and most severe package of economic sanctions that Russia has ever seen".
Russia's national airline Aeroflot will also be banned from landing in the UK.
It follows Moscow's invasion of Ukraine which began with air strikes in the early hours of Thursday morning.
Mr Johnson told MPs that Russian President Vladimir Putin was a "bloodstained aggressor" who would "stand condemned in the eyes of the world and of history" for invading Ukraine.
Announcing the measures, the prime minister said the UK and its allies had "tried every avenue for diplomacy until the final hour", but he believed Mr Putin had always been determined to attack Ukraine.
Mr Johnson said the G7 group of world leaders had agreed to work in unity to "maximise the economic price that Putin will pay for his aggression".
He also confirmed that sanctions would be applied to Belarus for its role in the assault on Ukraine.
Sanctions announced by the prime minister include:
- All major Russian banks will have their assets frozen and will be excluded from the UK financial system. This will stop them from accessing sterling and clearing payments through the UK. This includes a full and immediate freeze of VTB bank
- Legislation will stop major Russian companies and the state from raising finance or borrowing money on UK markets
- Asset freezes will be put on 100 new individuals or entities
- Aeroflot will be banned from landing in the UK
- There will be a suspension of dual-use export licences to cover components which can be used for military purposes
- Within days the UK will stop exports of high-tech items and oil refinery equipment
- There will be a limit on deposits Russians can make in UK bank accounts
- He says there is potential to cut Russia out from the Swift international payment system and "nothing is off the table"
- Similar financial sanctions will be extended to Belarus for its role in the assault on Ukraine
- The UK will bring forward parts of the Economic Crime Bill before the Easter recess
Mr Johnson said the UK and its allies' mission was to ensure through diplomatic, economic, and eventually military means that the "hideous and barbarous venture of Mr Putin" ended in failure.
Those being targeted by sanctions include five peopled deemed to be part of Mr Putin's "inner circle", the Foreign Office said.
These include his ex-son in law Kirill Shamalov who was previously married to his daughter Katarina and is Russia's youngest billionaire.
Other targets include Petr Fradkov, head of the recently sanctioned Promsvyazbank and son of the former head of Russian Foreign Intelligence.
The Foreign Office said it was moving to cut off wealthy Russians' access to UK banks, including a £50,000 limit on bank deposits.
However, Russia has not been banned from the Swift global inter-bank payments system, as Ukraine's foreign minister has urged countries to do.
There was plenty of criticism that Western sanctions in the days leading up to this invasion did not go far enough, fast enough.
These new measures will hit the Russian economy much harder. But there are still potential gaps. The prime minister said sanctions will take place against major Russian banks. But one, Sberbank, was not mentioned.
And the Ukrainian government wanted more - in particular moves to disconnect Russia from the international payment system known as Swift. The US and the UK back such a move, but some European countries fear it could damage their own banks.
Suspending Russia from Swift is still under consideration, but the hesitation is a reminder that in a globalised world all sanctions tend to have an impact on the countries imposing them as well
And the real trouble with sanctions is they don't work quickly. They do increase pressure, and they can do damage.
But the international community is not trying to damage the Russian economy just for the sake of it. It wants economic pressure to force a change in President Putin's political and military calculations.
Meanwhile, the invasion of Ukraine continues.
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer said he welcomed the sanctions outlined by Mr Johnson, and pledged opposition support for further measures.
But he said there were changes that must be made in the UK.
"For too long our country has been a safe haven for money Putin and his fellow bandits stole from the Russian people" he said.
On Thursday morning Russian forces launched an assault on Ukraine, crossing its borders and bombing military targets near big cities.
Russian military vehicles are reported to have breached Ukraine's border in a number of places, in the north, south and east, including from Belarus.
At least seven people are known to have been killed by Russian shelling, including civilians. A Ukrainian presidential adviser said that more than 40 soldiers had died and dozens more were wounded, but this has not been independently confirmed.
Ukraine has announced martial law across the country, meaning the military has taken control temporarily.
Traffic jams have built up as people attempt to flee the capital Kyiv.