Queen postpones more engagements after Covid test
- Published
The Queen has postponed engagements for the second time in a week following her positive Covid test.
Buckingham Palace said the monarch, who tested positive for the virus on Sunday, would continue with "light duties".
Thursday's virtual audiences will now take place on later date, it added.
The Queen, 95, also cancelled virtual engagements on Tuesday, but she did have her telephone audience with the prime minister on Wednesday.
A Buckingham Palace spokesman said: "The two virtual audiences that had previously been scheduled to take place today will now be rescheduled for a later date.
"Her Majesty is continuing with light duties. No other engagements are scheduled for this week."
While on light duties it is likely the Queen will be reading documents from UK government ministers and Commonwealth representatives sent to her every day, approving and signing them where necessary.
In a statement announcing the Queen's positive test, the Palace said the monarch was experiencing "mild cold-like symptoms".
It is understood a number of people tested positive at Windsor Castle, where the Queen resides.
The Queen still has a run of engagements scheduled in the next few weeks.
Next Wednesday, 2 March, she is due to host a reception for diplomats at Windsor. The Queen is also due to attend the Commonwealth Service at Westminster Abbey on 14 March a memorial service for the Duke of Edinburgh on 29 March.
The Queen, who will be 96 in April, had her first vaccine in January 2021 and is believed to be triple-vaccinated.
Her eldest son and heir, the Prince of Wales, tested positive for Covid on 10 February.