PM condemns 'unprovoked' Russian attack on Ukraine
The UK will respond decisively to Russia's "unprovoked attack" on Ukraine, says PM Boris Johnson.
The PM said he was appalled after President Putin launched a military operation in Ukraine's eastern Donbas region.
Mr Putin said he did not plan to occupy the country, but Ukraine has branded it a "full-scale invasion".
The PM will chair a Cobra meeting shortly to discuss the "horrific attacks".
In a phone call with the Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, Mr Johnson said the people of Ukraine were in the UK's thoughts, a No 10 spokesperson said.
The prime minister told Mr Zelensky the West "would not stand by as President Putin waged his campaign against the Ukrainian people".
Mr Johnson wrote on Twitter: "President Putin has chosen a path of bloodshed and destruction by launching this unprovoked attack on Ukraine.
In a tweet, Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said the UK stood with Ukraine and would work with international partners to respond to Russia's "terrible act of aggression".
Russian forces have launched an assault on Ukraine, with reports of explosions near major cities across the country.
Ukraine's president has declared a month-long state of emergency as Russia said it had carried out air strikes on Ukraine's military infrastructure and border guard units and not targeted populated areas.
It comes after President Putin announced a "special military operation" in Ukraine's Donbas region in a televised address to the Russian people on Thursday morning.
He said the Ukrainian people would be able "to choose freely" who ran the country.
Mr Putin urged Ukrainian soldiers in the combat zone in eastern Ukraine to lay down their weapons and return to their homes, and warned that Moscow's response would be "instant" if anyone tried to take on Russia.