UK condemns unprovoked Russian attack on Ukraine
- Published
The UK will respond decisively to Russia's "unprovoked attack" on Ukraine, says PM Boris Johnson.
The PM said he was appalled after President Putin launched a military operation in Ukraine's eastern Donbas region.
Mr Putin said he did not plan to occupy the country, but Ukraine has branded it a "full-scale invasion".
The PM will chair a Cobra meeting shortly to discuss the "horrific attacks".
In a phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, Mr Johnson said the people of Ukraine were in the UK's thoughts, a No 10 spokesperson said.
The prime minister told Mr Zelensky the West "would not stand by as President Putin waged his campaign against the Ukrainian people".
Mr Johnson wrote on Twitter: "President Putin has chosen a path of bloodshed and destruction by launching this unprovoked attack on Ukraine."
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer warned Putin's attack on Ukraine would "have horrendous and tragic consequences that will echo throughout the world and throughout history".
He added: "There can be no space for equivocation when faced with the evil that Putin has unleashed. His actions pose a grave threat to the international order on which we all depend."
Sir Keir said the UK must match its rhetoric with action, including the urgent reinforcement of Nato allies and the "hardest possible sanctions" taken against anyone linked to President Putin.
In a tweet, Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said the UK stood with Ukraine and would work with international partners to respond to Russia's "terrible act of aggression".
UK nationals were advised two weeks ago to leave Ukraine while commercial flights were still available. Those remaining have now been urged to leave Ukraine immediately if they judge it is safe to do so.
Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said he had instructed the UK Civil Aviation Authority to ensure airlines avoid Ukraine airspace "to keep passengers and crew safe".
Russian forces have launched an assault on Ukraine, with reports of explosions near major cities across the country.
Ukraine has declared a month-long state of emergency, as Russia said it had carried out air strikes on Ukraine's military infrastructure and border guard units and not targeted populated areas.
President Putin announced a "special military operation" in Ukraine's Donbas region in a televised address to the Russian people on Thursday morning.
He said the Ukrainian people would be able "to choose freely" who ran the country.
Mr Putin also urged Ukrainian soldiers in the combat zone in eastern Ukraine to lay down their weapons and return to their homes, warning that Moscow's response would be "instant" if anyone tried to take on Russia.
The latest move by Russia has drawn international condemnation, with US President Joe Biden denouncing Russia's military action as an "unprovoked and unjustified attack", declaring "the world will hold Russia accountable".
Writing on Twitter, he added the US and its allies and partners would impose "severe sanctions on Russia" and continue to provide support to Ukraine and its people.
Nato Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg has criticised Russia's "reckless and unprovoked attack on Ukraine" and urging Moscow to cease its military action immediately.
He said despite weeks of tireless international diplomacy, Russia had chosen "the path of aggression", which amounted to "a grave breach of international law, and a serious threat to Euro-Atlantic security".
Mr Stoltenberg has called an emergency meeting of the North Atlantic Council this morning. A news conference is expected to be held in Brussels at 12:00 local time.
On Wednesday, the UK announced a package of sanctions against Russia as part of a co-ordinated Western response to the crisis.
Mr Johnson announced that five Russian banks have had their assets frozen and three Russian billionaires will be slapped with travel bans.
It follows the Kremlin ordering troops into the rebel-held Ukrainian regions of Donetsk and Luhansk on recognising them as independent.
Defence Secretary Ben Wallace branded Russia's actions "naked aggression against a democratic country" and said no one had been fooled by the Kremlin's "false flags and fake narratives".
Fears of a Russian invasion into Ukraine have been rising for months.
Mr Putin has accused the West of ignoring Russia's demands to prevent Ukraine from joining the western Nato military alliance and offer Moscow security guarantees.