Covid: Restrictions end in England and NHS staff challenges in Scotland
- Published
Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic this Thursday morning. We'll have another update for you this evening.
1. Restrictions end in England
Today is the day all remaining legal restrictions relating to coronavirus end in England. That means there's no requirement to self-isolate if you test positive - although you're still advised to do it if you have the virus. It's all part of the government's Living with Covid plan to get back to normal life, although some critics say it fails to protect the most vulnerable. Read more here.
2. NHS staff challenges in Scotland
Staff recruitment and retention is a major challenge for Scotland's NHS as it emerges from the Covid pandemic, according to a spending watchdog. Waiting lists have soared, the NHS is on an emergency footing, and reform is needed for it to be financially sustainable, Audit Scotland says. Health Secretary Humza Yousaf wants to move forward by building on the collaboration and innovation shown during the pandemic.
3. Rise in evictions
Rachel, her partner and her adult daughter struggled during the pandemic but a ban on evictions protected renters, like them, during early Covid restrictions. That ended in May last year, and figures show repossessions are returning to pre-pandemic levels. Rachel and her family were served a notice - a "no fault" eviction. Their local council hasn't found emergency accommodation and they can only afford to stay in a hotel for two weeks. Here's the full story.
4. Living with Covid plan concerns
The government's Living with Covid plan has been broadly welcomed but some businesses are nervous now that restrictions have ended. Business owner Cathy Frost, who runs a small independent gift and homeware shop, is one of those who's worried. She wants to get back normality but the removal of restrictions "seems a bit too quick" to her. Read more here.
5. Plane pledges
"The world is so globalised, just looking at the pandemic you can see how it impacted families [who were apart]," says Chris Goater, from the International Air Transport Association. Despite this viewpoint, there is a growing number of people, like Valerie Brown, who are giving up air travel, not because of travel restrictions or concerns due to coronavirus, but as a result of the impact on the environment. So could you pledge not to fly like them?
And there's more...
Take a look at the full details of what's changing in England, and remind yourself of the rules in the other UK nations.
You can find more information, advice and guides on our coronavirus page.
What questions do you have about coronavirus?
In some cases, your question will be published, displaying your name, age and location as you provide it, unless you state otherwise. Your contact details will never be published. Please ensure you have read our terms & conditions and privacy policy.
Use this form to ask your question:
If you are reading this page and can't see the form you will need to visit the mobile version of the BBC website to submit your question or send them via email to YourQuestions@bbc.co.uk. Please include your name, age and location with any question you send in.
- DEATH BY CONSPIRACY? Dive into the conspiracy underbelly of this small British town
- NOTTINGHAM TO NORTH KOREA: How a conman almost erased football's oldest club from existence