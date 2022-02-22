Covid: Scotland to end restrictions and Queen cancels engagements
Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic this Tuesday evening. We'll have another update for you tomorrow morning.
1. All legal restrictions in Scotland will end on 21 March
Scotland's legal Covid-19 restrictions, including the wearing of face coverings, will end on 21 March. First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said people would still be advised to wear masks in shops and on public transport. But all legal restrictions on people and businesses will end as part of an effort to "return to a normal way of life". Meanwhile, the country's vaccine passport scheme will end on 28 February.
2. Javid defends timing of England changes
Health Secretary Sajid Javid has insisted that now is the right time to bring an end to all Covid restrictions and free mass testing in England. On Monday, the UK government announced that all rules, including the legal duty to self-isolate, would end this week. Free tests for most people will stop in April. Mr Javid said this was a "historic moment" but added that "the virus is still out there". Doctors, opposition parties and charities representing vulnerable people have criticised the changes.
3. Queen cancels virtual engagements
The Queen had to cancel her virtual engagements for Tuesday. Royal officials say she is experiencing mild, cold-like, Covid symptoms. On Sunday, it was confirmed the 95-year-old had tested positive for Covid and was experiencing mild symptoms. Palace sources suggest that whether the Queen will carry out any further engagements this week has still to be decided.
4. Hong Kong orders compulsory Covid tests for all its citizens
Hong Kong's government has ordered the compulsory testing of all its 7.5 million citizens as the city battles surging coronavirus infections. Chief Executive Carrie Lam said residents would have to undergo three rounds of tests starting in mid-March. The government announced that schools would break early for summer and strict social distancing measures and travel curbs would be in place then. Mainland Chinese officials have been drafted in to help Hong Kong deal with an exponential rise in infections.
5. Head teachers warn over 'rush' to end school Covid rules
Head teachers have warned that a "headlong rush" to scrap Covid measures in schools could lead to yet more disruption to children's education. The government said that young people should not face more restrictions than adults. But Geoff Barton, head of the Association of Schools and Colleges, believes removing legal isolation and testing requirements "may actually lead to an increase in disruption", as more cases could end up in the classroom.
