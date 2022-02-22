Covid: Scotland to end restrictions and Queen cancels engagements

Health Secretary Sajid Javid has insisted that now is the right time to bring an end to all Covid restrictions and free mass testing in England. On Monday, the UK government announced that all rules, including the legal duty to self-isolate, would end this week. Free tests for most people will stop in April. Mr Javid said this was a "historic moment" but added that "the virus is still out there". Doctors, opposition parties and charities representing vulnerable people have criticised the changes.