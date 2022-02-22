Queen cancels virtual engagements as she recovers
The Queen has cancelled her virtual engagements for Tuesday as she is still experiencing mild, cold-like symptoms from Covid, royal officials have said.
Buckingham Palace confirmed on Sunday that the Queen, 95, had tested positive and was experiencing mild symptoms.
She will continue with light duties, Buckingham Palace said.
Further engagements over the coming week will be decided upon nearer the time.
The Queen had no public engagements in the diary this week except for some scheduled video meetings.
The Queen's eldest son and heir, the Prince of Wales, 73, tested positive on 10 February, two days after the pair had met each other.
A number of people have also tested positive at Windsor Castle where the Queen lives, it is understood.
The Queen, who will be 96 in April, had her first vaccine in January 2021 and is believed to have had all her follow-up jabs after that.