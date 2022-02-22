Covid: Sturgeon to set out Scotland's plans and UK finances improve

Deaths in Scotland wholly linked to alcohol increased by 9% in 2020, as the pandemic took hold, when compared wtih the annual average for the previous three years, according to Public Health Scotland figures. It said the rise was driven particularly by men and those aged 45 to 64, which already had some of the highest alcohol-specific death rates before the pandemic. Scotland's Public Health Minister Maree Todd says the government has "taken action to assist those who are drinking at harmful levels".