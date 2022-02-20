Home Office probes immigration contractor Mitie over racist text claims
By Mary O'Connor
BBC News
- Published
The Home Office is investigating claims racist WhatsApp messages were sent by immigration staff working for a firm it pays.
The messages - first reported by the Sunday Mirror - allegedly sent by Mitie staff, remarked on Syrian refugees, MP Diane Abbott and the home secretary.
The Home Office said its professional standards unit was probing the claims.
Mitie said the staff concerned had been suspended pending the outcome of an investigation.
It did not confirm how many workers have been suspended.
In a statement, Mitie said the allegations were brought to its attention by a whistleblower and insisted there was "no place for racism, bullying or discrimination" in its business.
The Sunday Mirror revealed the alleged comments were made on a WhatsApp group containing about 80 Mitie workers, with offensive messages being exchanged since March 2020. Mitie said the group was "not a company channel".
The paper reported the messages were posted by Mitie workers whose duties include escorting immigration detainees and running detention centres.
Mitie added: "As soon as we were made aware [of the claims], we commenced an investigation which is ongoing.
"In light of the seriousness of the allegations, we have suspended those colleagues about whom complaints have been made, pending the outcome of the investigation."
The messages revealed by the paper allegedly included remarks about Syrian refugees, Chinese people, Priti Patel and Ms Abbott, a Labour MP and former shadow home secretary.
The alleged racism was said to be within Mitie's "care and custody" division.
The texts were reported to managers and the WhatsApp thread was deleted last month, the Mirror reported.
Shadow immigration minister Stephen Kinnock said the messages were "sickening" and called for a review of Mitie's contract.
A Home Office spokesperson said the department was "investigating the allegations relating to Mitie staff's behaviour and conduct".
They added: "Mitie will update the immigration minister update next week on the steps being taken to ensure the highest standards are always met and that individuals in their care are treated with dignity and respect."
Founded in 1987, Mitie describes itself as a facilities management company that delivers "critical public services within the immigration, justice and care sectors for vulnerable adults".
In 2017, it was awarded a 10-year Home Office contract to provide immigration services worth an estimated £525m.