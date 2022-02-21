Covid: PM's living with Covid plan and Australia reopens border

The prime minister is planning to end restrictions as he prepares to scrap the legal duty to self-isolate in England. Boris Johnson says it would "mark a moment of pride as we begin to learn to live with Covid" and it will return people's freedoms, but there are concerns from some scientists, health leaders and charities. Labour says "we are not out of the woods yet", and while No 10 acknowledges the pandemic is "not over", it says the vaccination programme has led to this point.