Covid: Self-isolation laws to end in England, and Australia set for tourist reopening

The prime minister has refused to say whether he will resign if if police investigating Downing Street parties come to a decision they want to take action against him. It comes after Boris Johnson returned his questionnaire to police, who are looking at potential lockdown breaches. When asked whether he would resign if police decide he broke the law, the PM told the BBC's Sophie Raworth in an interview for the Sunday Morning Programme: "I can't comment about a process that is under way." Read more about what the police are investigating.