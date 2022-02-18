Storm Eunice: Two people killed as strong winds batter UK
Two people have died from a falling tree and flying debris, as fierce winds from Storm Eunice sweep across the UK.
A woman in her 30s in north London died when a tree fell onto her car, while a man in his 50s in Merseyside was killed as debris hit his windscreen.
Another person was killed in Ireland, while the storm also closed schools, cancelled flights and trains, and tore off roofs.
A gust of 122mph on the Isle of Wight set a provisional record for England.
Coastal areas of south-west England and south Wales, as well as south-east England had been on alert for the danger to life after a rare red weather warning was issued by the Met Office, as the storm approached.
Police in Highgate, north London said they were called to reports of a tree fallen on a car at 16:00 GMT. The woman, a passenger, was pronounced dead at the scene, while the driver, a man in his 30s, was taken to hospital.
The man in Merseyside was a passenger in a car heading towards Aintree at about 14:10 when debris reportedly hit the windscreen, police said.
Paramedics treated him at the scene, but he was pronounced dead. The driver was not injured.
