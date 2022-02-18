Covid: PM faces police deadline over No 10 parties and actor sues over mandatory vaccines

A High Court judge has rejected a claim that people who missed out on the £20 universal credit uplift in the pandemic were unlawfully discriminated against. Four claimants on so-called "legacy benefits" such as jobseekers' allowance, income support and employment support allowance were challenging the decision to exclude them from the extra payments, made weekly from March 2020 to October 2021. There were about two million other people in the same position and lawyers for the claimants said they faced the same financial pressures as people on universal credit. But Mr Justice Swift said the government was entitled to direct its help towards people who had faced a sudden loss of income, as the number of universal credit claimants doubled to 5.3 million at the start of the pandemic.