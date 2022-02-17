Covid: Record Wales hospital waits and warning over free test cuts

"England alone" cannot decide to scale back or end free Covid lateral flow tests (LFTs), Wales' health minister has warned. It comes after a UK minister said earlier that ending free tests was the "direction of travel". But Eluned Morgan said such a move for England, made by UK ministers, would affect Wales, which has already paid for many tests. Huge numbers of LFTs are used daily across the UK, for example by people working in education, health and social care, and those visiting vulnerable friends and relatives.