Storm Eunice: Rare red weather warning issued for parts of the UK
- Published
A severe weather warning has been upgraded to red - the highest level - for parts of south-west England and the south Wales on Friday, meaning there is a danger to life from flying debris.
The Met Office warned Storm Eunice could bring winds of up to 90mph, causing significant disruption.
A lower amber warning for wind remains in place for the rest of Wales and most of England as far north as Manchester.
