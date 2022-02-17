Storm Dudley brings travel disruption as Storm Eunice looms
By Becky Morton
BBC News
Travel disruption and power cuts are continuing across parts of the UK, as the country braces itself for a second storm.
In Scotland, all trains were cancelled on Wednesday evening and many lines remain suspended on Thursday morning.
More severe weather is expected on Friday, with an amber warning for wind in place for Wales and much of England.
The Met Office is warning of significant disruption and danger to life from Storm Eunice, with gusts of up to 80mph.
Around the coasts of west Wales and south-west England, gusts of up to 100mph are possible, the Met Office said.
The amber warning is in place from 03:00 GMT until 21:00 on Friday and goes as far north as Manchester.
London North East Railway urged customers with tickets for journeys between York and Leeds and London's Kings Cross on Friday to move them to Thursday due to expected disruption.
- A yellow warning for ice for parts of northern Scotland until 10:00
- A yellow warning for wind and snow for much of Northern Ireland, northern England and Scotland as far north as Glasgow from 03:00 until 18:00 on Friday
Two flood warnings are in place for the Cumbrian coastline and Keswick Campsite, while 42 flood alerts have been issued across northern England.
In Scotland, a flood warning has been issued from Ayr to Troon, with five other flood alerts in place.
The Met Office said the severe weather would probably ease on Thursday before getting worse on Friday.
But Network Rail warned train services in northern and central England could still be disrupted on Thursday, with some services already affected by cancellations and delays due to fallen trees. It advised people to check their journey before travelling.
ScotRail said most of its services would be withdrawn until about 10:00 while safety checks were carried out, after all trains were stopped from 16:00 on Wednesday.
In parts of north-east England, Cumbria, North Yorkshire and Lancashire, Northern Powergrid said about 14,000 customers had been affected by power cuts caused by strong winds. On Wednesday evening it said it had reconnected more than 10,000 customers.
On Wednesday evening, Electricity North West said it had restored power to 630 properties but 1,577 were still without power.
At one point nearly 1,700 homes in Wigan were without power.
About 1,000 homes in Durham were also without electricity, with dozens of other areas affected by pockets of outages.
It comes after Storm Malik and Storm Corrie brought widespread disruption and power cuts to Scotland and northern England last month.
Francis Reavley, from Kirkwhelpington, Northumberland, lost power for five days during Storm Arwen, in November, and then for two days during Storm Malik.
His power went off again at about 15:00 on Wednesday and, after reporting it to Northern Powergrid, he was told it would be back on later in the afternoon, although reconnection times have since been put back.
"I have no confidence it will be back on then because they just keep putting it back and back," he said on Wednesday.
"I am so frustrated and so fed up with all of this. It looks like we are going to have another dark, cold night."
On Wednesday, Storm Dudley brought gusts of up to 81mph in Capel Curig in Snowdonia, with Emley Moor in Yorkshire seeing 74mph winds, while Aonach Mor, near Fort William, recorded a gust of 101mph.
There is the potential for even stronger winds on Friday with Storm Eunice.
The Met Office said extremely strong winds would develop over south-west England in the morning, before spreading north and east during the day.
It said damage to buildings and homes was likely, along with disruption to trains, buses, ferries and flights. There is also a good chance of power cuts, the Met Office said.
Meanwhile, the Environment Agency warned there is a risk of flooding in southern England on Friday.
It said strong winds could bring coastal flooding to parts of west and south-west England and the southern coast of England, as well as the tidal River Severn, through the early hours of Friday and into early afternoon.