Covid: England to offer Covid jab to five to 11-year-olds and Hong Kong's surge
Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic this Wednesday evening. We'll have another update for you tomorrow morning.
1. England to offer Covid jabs to five to 11-year-olds
Children aged between five and 11 in England will be offered a low-dose Covid vaccine, the government has said. Children are at a much lower risk of becoming severely ill from a Covid infection. But scientists on the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation, which advises governments across the UK, have concluded the move would help protect the "very small" number of children who become seriously ill. Northern Ireland, Wales and Scotland have already said they will offer young children the vaccine.
2. NI Teachers 'operating in the dark' over Covid advice
Teachers are "making decisions in the dark" following the removal of Northern Ireland's remaining Covid restrictions, a union has warned. The National Association of Head Teachers said principals had not had updated advice after legally binding rules were removed on Tuesday evening. A spokesperson for the Department of Education said it would be writing to schools in the coming days over any impacts the rule easing would have on current guidance.
3. Hong Kong's hospitals overwhelmed amid spike in cases
Hong Kong's healthcare system has been overwhelmed by a huge surge in Covid cases, with infected patients being treated outside crowded hospitals. It comes as a record 4,285 new cases were reported on Wednesday. The government is struggling to contain a fifth wave of infections. Officials have ruled out a city-wide lockdown but Chinese President Xi Jinping urged local leaders to take "all necessary measures" to control the outbreak.
4. Zanzibar airport launches swab-free Covid test scan
A new Covid-19 testing device has been launched at the main airport on the Tanzanian island of Zanzibar, a popular tourist destination. Passengers arriving at the Abeid Amani Karume International Airport are now being tested using a scanner instead of having to provide nose or mouth swabs. The technology is a result of research, costing about $1bn (£737m), that was conducted by the government of Abu Dhabi, part of the United Arab Emirates (UAE).
5. BioNTech Covid vaccine plan to ship container labs to Africa
BioNTech, the German firm behind one of the first Covid vaccines, has announced plans to start production in Africa. It has developed a "laboratory in a container" - dubbed "BioNTainer" - which could be shipped to several countries. Scientists here say two of its beige, two-storey containers could churn out up to 50 million doses of vaccine a year. The firm aims to redress big disparities in access to vaccines. Supplies have improved, but only 11% of Africa's population are fully jabbed. By continent, that is the lowest rate in the world.
