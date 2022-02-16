Covid: England to offer Covid jab to five to 11-year-olds and Hong Kong's surge

BioNTech, the German firm behind one of the first Covid vaccines, has announced plans to start production in Africa. It has developed a "laboratory in a container" - dubbed "BioNTainer" - which could be shipped to several countries. Scientists here say two of its beige, two-storey containers could churn out up to 50 million doses of vaccine a year. The firm aims to redress big disparities in access to vaccines. Supplies have improved, but only 11% of Africa's population are fully jabbed. By continent, that is the lowest rate in the world.