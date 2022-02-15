Prince Andrew settles US civil sex assault case
Prince Andrew has settled a civil sexual assault case brought against him in the US by Virginia Giuffre, court documents show.
Ms Giuffre had been suing the Duke of York, claiming he sexually assaulted her on three occasions when she was 17, allegations he has repeatedly denied.
A document submitted to a US court on Tuesday said the duke and Ms Giuffre had reached an out of court settlement.
It said he would make a "substantial donation to Ms Giuffre's charity".