Covid: UK deaths continue to fall and Queen resumes work virtually

Death registrations involving coronavirus in the UK fell slightly in the week ending 4 February, according to the latest figures. There were 13,472 deaths registered in total in the UK in that week, 9% below the five-year average, according to Office for National Statistics (ONS) data. A total of 1,390 of these involved Covid - a drop of 155 when compared with the previous week. Currently, fewer than two in every three Covid-related deaths are thought to be caused by the virus, the ONS estimates.