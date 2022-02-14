Camilla tests positive for coronavirus
By Doug Faulkner
BBC News
- Published
The Duchess of Cornwall is self-isolating after testing positive for Covid-19, Clarence House has confirmed.
Her husband, the Prince of Wales, tested positive for the virus on Thursday but Camilla, 74, carried out three public engagements on that day after testing negative.
Prince Charles met the Queen two days before that but a royal source said on Thursday she was showing no symptoms.
A Clarence House spokesman said they would follow government guidelines.
It is the first time the duchess has caught coronavirus, while Prince Charles has the virus for a second time.
On Thursday, the duchess described herself as "luckily" negative, during a visit to Thames Valley Partnership in Buckinghamshire, saying of her testing regime: "I've taken it so many times".
As well as the visit to Buckinghamshire, Camilla visited the Haven Paddington Sexual Assault Referral Centre in west London and opened the Nourish Hub community kitchen in Shepherd's Bush.
💛This week, The Duchess of Cornwall officially opened @thenourishhub, a @UKHarvest community kitchen in Shepherd’s Bush.— The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall (@ClarenceHouse) February 11, 2022
🍴The hub opened in October and runs a ‘donate as you dine’ lunch service using rescued surplus food, for people in the local community. pic.twitter.com/8TZ7T62TvP
The encounter between Prince Charles, 73, and his mother came when the prince visited Windsor Castle for an investiture - to meet people who had been honoured in the twice-annual honours list and officially give them their awards.
Buckingham Palace has not confirmed whether the Queen has been tested, citing medical privacy, and has only said that she was showing no symptoms.
People who develop coronavirus symptoms are asked to notify those they have been in close contact with in the previous 48 hours.
In England, contacts of positive Covid cases who are fully vaccinated should take lateral flow tests for seven days. They do not have to self-isolate unless they test positive.
Camilla will have to isolate for 10 days, but could be allowed to end this early if she tests negative on day five and day six.
Her positive test comes a week after the Queen said she wanted the Duchess of Cornwall to be known as Queen Consort once Prince Charles becomes king.
Prince Charles last caught the virus in March 2020, when he reported mild symptoms, and Clarence House has confirmed he was triple vaccinated.