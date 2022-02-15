Covid: Djokovic breaks silence on vaccines, and Northern Ireland set to lift restrictions
- Published
Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic this Tuesday morning. We'll have another update for you this evening.
1. Djokovic breaks silence over vaccine refusal
Novak Djokovic says he would rather miss out on future tennis trophies than be forced to get a Covid vaccine. In an exclusive interview, the Serb, a favourite to win last month's Australian Open until he was deported in a row over his vaccine status, insists he should not be associated with the anti-vax movement but says he supports an individual's right to choose. Read our full report.
2. Northern Ireland's last Covid rules to be lifted
People in Northern Ireland will be able to go clubbing without needing a coronavirus vaccination certificate from tonight. The removal of the last remaining Covid restrictions - to be formalised later - also means face coverings are no longer required in public places and more than 30 people will once again be permitted to gather in homes.
3. Extent of surgery delays revealed
Almost 475,000 people in Northern Ireland are waiting for surgery or to see a consultant for the first time, according to a BBC News NI investigation. And statistics due later this month are expected to show waiting lists lengthening as a result of restrictions imposed to combat the surge of the Omicron coronavirus variant. But one former health chief says the situation cannot be blamed on the pandemic alone.
4. Canada threatens to freeze protesters' bank accounts
As protests against Covid restrictions continue, hundreds of people remain in the Canadian capital Ottawa. Now the country's Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, is invoking the Emergencies Act to crack down on those demonstrating against vaccine mandates, allowing banks to freeze personal accounts of anyone linked with the protests, without a court order. Protest leaders say they won't be intimidated.
5. New life for empty department stores?
The pandemic may have driven the final nail into the coffin of many struggling retailers but what should towns do with empty department store buildings? Carmarthen is turning a former Debenhams store into a hub for the council, health board and cultural services.. Thanks to £18.5m in UK government and council funding, the building is expected to house a gym, some of the county's museum collection and a tourist centre by spring 2024.
