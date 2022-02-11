PM sent Downing Street lockdown party questionnaire by police
- Published
Boris Johnson has received a questionnaire from the Metropolitan Police as part of the inquiry into parties at Downing Street and Whitehall during the Covid lockdowns.
A No 10 spokesperson confirmed that the prime minister had been contacted by the police and said he would "respond as required".
Police are sending the questionnaire by email to more than 50 people.
The Met said it will ask what happened and "must be answered truthfully".
The force said on Wednesday its email must be answered in seven days, but being contacted does not mean a fine would always be issued.
The questionnaires ask for an account and explanation of the recipient's participation and have formal legal status.
Both Mr Johnson and his wife Carrie were expected to be among those emailed, although No 10 has not said if Mrs Johnson has received one.
The inquiry, Operation Hillman, is examining 12 gatherings on eight dates - some of which the PM has already said he attended - to see if Covid regulations were broken.
The initial findings of an inquiry by senior civil servant Sue Gray criticised "failures of leadership and judgement" over the gatherings in Downing Street and Whitehall.
Detectives investigating the parties have been handed more than 500 documents and 300 images gathered as part of Ms Gray's inquiry.
The prime minister has come under pressure over the allegations of parties during lockdowns, with several Tory backbenchers calling for him to resign and submitting letters of no confidence in his leadership.
Business minister Lord Callanan told BBC Radio 4's Any Questions the prime minister should continue in his role and would have his support even if he received a fixed penalty notice.
Amid the fallout from the row five Downing Street aides have resigned, with Mr Johnson promising MPs he would shake up his No 10 team as a result.