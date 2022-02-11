Covid: Economic growth beats forecasts and Welsh restrictions to ease

The law in Wales requiring people to wear face masks could be scrapped by the end of March, First Minister Mark Drakeford says, as his government relaxes restrictions. Covid passes for entertainment venues will no longer be needed from 18 February. Pupils will not have to wear masks in class from February 28, when the law requiring face coverings in public places, including places of worship, cinemas and museums will be relaxed. They will still be required in shops, hairdressers, salons, health and social care settings and on public transport.