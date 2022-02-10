Covid: Prince Charles tests positive and ex-PM says Johnson 'broke law'
Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic this Thursday evening. We'll have another update for you in the morning.
1. Prince Charles tests positive for Covid
The Prince of Wales, who is self-isolating after testing positive for Covid-19, met the Queen two days ago in Windsor, according to a royal source. They say the monarch is not showing any symptoms of coronavirus. Prince Charles tested positive on Thursday morning - it is the second time he has contracted the virus. Wales' First Minister Mark Drakeford is also isolating after testing positive, the Welsh government has said. It comes the day before he was due to announce his latest review of the nation's Covid rules.
2. Johnson broke law over No 10 parties, says ex-PM
Boris Johnson and his officials "broke lockdown laws" over parties held in Downing Street, Conservative former Prime Minister Sir John Major has said. His comments come while 12 gatherings are still being investigated by the Metropolitan Police. Mr Johnson, who is coming under pressure to quit, said "the time to say something" would be when the process was completed.
3. Sickest face record long waits for hospital bed
The sickest patients are facing long waits for a bed when they are admitted to hospital in England, NHS data shows, with doctors warning the situation is putting patients at risk. A third of the A&E patients - 122,000 in total - who were ill enough to need treatment on a ward waited over four hours in January - a record high. NHS national medical director Prof Stephen Powis said the full impact of the "Omicron winter" was now emerging.
4. Face mask rules to be eased in Scottish schools
Secondary school pupils in Scotland will not need to wear face coverings in classrooms from 28 February. First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said scientific advisers had backed the move as part of a phased lifting of restrictions. She said it would return pupils to "a more normal experience after many months of sacrifice". Pupils will still need to wear masks in communal areas and when moving around inside school buildings.
5. Bonus payment of £1,000 for Wales care workers
About 53,000 care workers in Wales will receive a £1,000 bonus from April, the Welsh government has announced. The payment will be made to registered care home and home care workers alongside the introduction of the real living wage. Ministers say they hope it will help with the recruitment and retention crisis in social care - but one care home manager said it was not enough to cope with rises in the cost of living. It will not be offered to auxiliary staff such as kitchen and cleaning workers.
The PM announces the last remaining Covid restriction in England could be gone in weeks, is the move "brave or stupid", asks our health correspondent Nick Triggle.
