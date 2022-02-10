Covid: Police contact people over No 10 parties, and 'unacceptable' trucker protests
Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic this Thursday morning. We'll have another update for you this evening.
1. Police seek personal accounts for parties probe
Police will ask more than 50 people for an account of what happened at lockdown parties held at Downing Street and Whitehall. This is expected to include the already under-pressure prime minister and his wife Carrie Johnson, as the Met Police try to establish whether Covid rules were broken at 12 events. All those contacted must answer the questionnaire "truthfully" within seven days, the Met said.
2. Trucker protests unacceptable - Trudeau
Continued protests by truckers over Covid restrictions in Ottawa and at two Canada-US border crossings have been branded "unacceptable" by Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. He's defended the restrictions and vowed to "do everything" to bring demonstrations to an end. Police have warned protesters could be arrested. Read more here.
3. 'Brave or stupid' to end Covid rules?
All Covid restrictions, including the legal rule to self-isolate, could be lifted in England in a matter of weeks - ahead of the plan to end them on 24 March. Wednesday's announcement from Prime Minister Boris Johnson took many experts by surprise, with one describing it as either brave or stupid. So, what are the risks? Our health correspondent Nick Triggle has looked into it.
4. Differing face covering advice
As a number of US states plan to ease rules on wearing face coverings, governors are urging the White House to issue guidance on dropping the policy. The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says it's not yet time to lift mask requirements. But governors in seven states including New York and New Jersey have either said they want to lift mask rules or make changes. Here's the full story.
5. The magic of Disney
Following the easing of Covid measures, Disney says it's seen a surge in visitors to its theme parks in the US. Sales at those attractions are above pre-pandemic levels but theme parks elsewhere around the world could not yet see those benefits due to Covid.
