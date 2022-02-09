Covid: England isolation rules could end early and PM pictured near bubbly bottle

Ever thought sewage was the key to understanding happiness? It turns out technology used to test Covid levels from waste water could be used to gauge "how happy the nation is", according to one Welsh scientist. During the pandemic sewage in Wales has been tested to tell whether Covid levels are rising or falling within communities. Prof Davey Jones, of Bangor University, described waste water as an "incredible Pandora's box which just needs to be opened", which could be used to indicate levels of drug use, as well as the presence of viruses, microplastics and levels of serotonin, which can modulate mood.