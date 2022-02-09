Covid isolation law could be scrapped in England this month
Boris Johnson has said he plans to end all remaining Covid restrictions in England - including the legal rule to self-isolate - a month early.
Under the current rules, anyone who tests positive must self-isolate for at least five days.
The current restrictions are due to expire on 24 March.
But Mr Johnson told MPs he expected the last domestic rules would end early "provided the current encouraging trends in the data continue".
He said he intends to return after parliamentary recess - which is from 21 February - to outline the government's strategy for living with Covid.
The rules on self-isolation differ across the four nations of the UK.
In England - like in Northern Ireland - anyone who develops symptoms or tests positive for Covid via a PCR or lateral flow test (LFT) must immediately self-isolate.
People are able to leave quarantine after five full days if you have two negative LFT results, 24 hours apart.
In Scotland and Wales you must self-isolate for at least seven days - as soon as symptoms appear or you test positive.
At the start of Prime Minister's Questions, Mr Johnson said: "It is my intention to return on the first day after the half-term recess to present our strategy for living with Covid.
"Provided the current encouraging trends in the data continue, it is my expectation that we will be able to end the last domestic restrictions - including the legal requirement to self-isolate if you test positive - a full month early."
