Covid: NHS backlog will take years to clear and post-lockdown shift hits Peloton

ScotRail has said its peak-time commuter services will not return to pre-pandemic levels, in response to a shift in travel habits. The rail firm previously announced it would drop from its pre-Covid number of 2,400 services a day to 2,100 - in line with new travel patterns and overcapacity on some routes. That figure has now been revised, but returning services will be during the day rather than at traditional peaks. Leisure travel rather than commuting will be the focus of 150 new services being added to ScotRail's timetable in May. Here's the full story.