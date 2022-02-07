Covid: PM pledges tough targets to tackle NHS backlog and Ottawa truckers defiant

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has promised tough targets to tackle record NHS waiting lists in England after plans to reduce the backlog were delayed. Speaking during a visit to a hospital in Kent, he denied reports the Treasury rejected the plans because the targets were not tough enough and insisted it was "working together in harmony" with No 10. Mr Johnson said the "vast majority" of people who suspect they have cancer should get a diagnosis within 28 days. That target was originally due to have come in last year, but had been delayed because of the pandemic. He also said that by March next year no-one should have to wait longer than two months. But that target already exists - and is not for diagnosis, but for treatment within two months. It is understood the commitment was for the NHS to return to pre-pandemic performance by March next year.