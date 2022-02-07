Covid: Tough new targets will tackle NHS backlog, Boris Johnson says
New "tough targets" will be set to tackle record NHS waiting lists in England, Boris Johnson has said.
The PM promised action after plans to tackle the backlog of people waiting for treatment were delayed.
It had been expected to be published on Monday but Mr Johnson said more details would be set out later this week.
Earlier, Health Secretary Sajid Javid denied reports the Treasury had blocked the announcement, blaming the Omicron wave for the delay.
He told BBC Breakfast the plans were due to be released in early December but the emergence of the more transmissible variant meant the focus shifted to the booster programme.
During a visit to a hospital in Kent, Mr Johnson said: "We're now working with the NHS to set some tough targets so that we are able to deliver for patients and also for the taxpayer."
He pointed out more money is being invested and extra staff recruited.
But he said the numbers waiting for treatment was likely to increase further before they started coming down.
The waiting list for hospital treatment in England hit a record six million in November - a rise of nearly 50% since the pandemic started.
More than 300,000 patients have been waiting over a year for treatment after the suspension of routine surgery during certain parts of the pandemic, adding to pressures which were already clear before it began.
Mr Johnson also appeared to confirm the 28-day target for a cancer diagnosis for the vast majority of people - three in four - and that by March next year no-one would wait longer than two months to find out if they have cancer.
That target was originally due to have come in last year, but had been delayed because of the pandemic.
Earlier, the government announced a new online service that will allow people needing non-urgent surgery to get information about waiting times.
With Covid in retreat - at least in terms of serious illness and pressure on the NHS - the challenge facing the government is how to get the core services back on track.
Whether it is cancer or hospital treatments, the pandemic has had a huge impact.
Waiting times have got worse across the board.
For hospital treatments ministers need to find a way to increase capacity - the NHS is still doing fewer treatments than it was before the pandemic began.
Tough new targets on their own will not be enough without the staff needed to see patients.
Much the same is true for cancer - but it is further complicated by the missing cases.
The number of diagnoses are down by 34,000 since the pandemic started.
Getting those people to come forward for checks and ensuring they get them quickly when they do is essential.
