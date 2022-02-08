Covid: Pressure on PM after Starmer mobbed and pandemic 'staycation' boost continues

What started out as a protest against anti-Covid measures has ended with the prime minister coming under renewed pressure from his own MPs. When demonstrators near Parliament surrounded Sir Keir Starmer, causing him to be shepherded away by police, there were shouts of "Jimmy Savile". Yesterday's incident happened days after Boris Johnson falsely claimed the Labour leader had failed to prosecute the serial sex offender when head of the Crown Prosecution Service and now some Conservatives say the PM must apologise.