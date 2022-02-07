Covid: Plan to tackle NHS backlog on hold and Australia's borders reopen

As the fallout continues from the initial findings of the Sue Gray report on lockdown parties in Downing Street, Boris Johnson plans to make further changes to his team. The prime minister vowed to change how No 10 is run following the publication of the scaled-back report, which looked into events while Covid restrictions were in place. While police investigate some of gatherings, Mr Johnson is seeking to reassure fellow Tories who are wavering about his future. He's called some to try to persuade them about his changes - which could include a new chief whip who is in charge of party discipline.