Covid: No 10 shake up amid party fallout and girl's letter to PM

Earlier this week the government announced it was revoking the order that all frontline NHS stuff had to be vaccinated against Covid. Despite the last-minute U-turn staff are warning of an exodus from the NHS, with some saying their confidence in their employer has been shaken. Among them is midwife Pamela Bischof who said she felt "stalked, bullied and harassed" with letters, emails and text messages telling her she would be sacked if she did not get vaccinated. "It's a scandal," she said. Read more from Pamela and others like her here.